Version 0.5.2 Update

Translations:
- New 'Arial' font that can (minorly) support CJK characters. Some characters may still be missed (shown with a '?' in the text), and fixing these will be an ongoing effort. If your text isn't displaying properly, you can contact me through discord/email and we'll try to get that sorted out.
New:
- Added animations to various map markers.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a critical crash with the Script Reader. Future errors shouldn't cause crashes anymore, just an alert that the text given is bad.
- Fixed a bug with the Resource Bar hitboxes being too large.
- Fixed a bug with descriptions if using a different font.
- Fixed a bug with the Combat Menu being too dark.
- Fixed a bug with items becoming too small after being picking up.
- Fixed a bug where choices/nodes/items could still be picked up in combat.
- Fixed a bug with counterattacks sometimes literally bouncing entire attacks back.
- Fixed a bug with popups not updating their font.
Misc:
- Quick Save/Load, Skip, and Back buttons are now smaller to help reduce clutter.
- Lowered Volume for the new Skill Get SFX (forgot to mention that there was a new Skill Get SFX).
- Retooled the combat animation system to have better performance.
- Improved Skill Menu performance.
Changed files in this update