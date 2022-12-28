 Skip to content

Dark Egg update for 28 December 2022

Version 0.5.2 Update

Dark Egg update for 28 December 2022

Version 0.5.2 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Translations:
  • New 'Arial' font that can (minorly) support CJK characters. Some characters may still be missed (shown with a '?' in the text), and fixing these will be an ongoing effort. If your text isn't displaying properly, you can contact me through discord/email and we'll try to get that sorted out.
New:
  • Added animations to various map markers.
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed a critical crash with the Script Reader. Future errors shouldn't cause crashes anymore, just an alert that the text given is bad.
  • Fixed a bug with the Resource Bar hitboxes being too large.
  • Fixed a bug with descriptions if using a different font.
  • Fixed a bug with the Combat Menu being too dark.
  • Fixed a bug with items becoming too small after being picking up.
  • Fixed a bug where choices/nodes/items could still be picked up in combat.
  • Fixed a bug with counterattacks sometimes literally bouncing entire attacks back.
  • Fixed a bug with popups not updating their font.
Misc:
  • Quick Save/Load, Skip, and Back buttons are now smaller to help reduce clutter.
  • Lowered Volume for the new Skill Get SFX (forgot to mention that there was a new Skill Get SFX).
  • Retooled the combat animation system to have better performance.
  • Improved Skill Menu performance.

