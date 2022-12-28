 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 28 December 2022

Update 0.20.33 Patch Notes

Update 0.20.33 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix: Freeze when clicking on the "Missions (Continued)" tutorial while the U.I. Scaling is at 175%.

