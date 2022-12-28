 Skip to content

Project Apocalypse update for 28 December 2022

Patch 1.0.3c

Patch 1.0.3c · Build 10225457

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there! Another minor update:

  • You can use the "Survivors" tab to bulk manage the weapons for every survivor at once
  • Increased camera speed and overall handling
  • Localization fixes (still in progress)
  • Changed Heal icon in the Survivors tab

