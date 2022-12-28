Patch 1.0.3c

Hi there! Another minor update:
- You can use the "Survivors" tab to bulk manage the weapons for every survivor at once
- Increased camera speed and overall handling
- Localization fixes (still in progress)
- Changed Heal icon in the Survivors tab
