EXOME update for 28 December 2022

Small Patch v0.2.8

Small Patch v0.2.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.8

  • Fixed issue where weapon would sometimes double fire
  • Fixed issue of player being unable to shoot after rapidly switching to slot 4 and firing
  • Fixed issue where clients joining mid-game were able to see “ghost” pots
  • Fixed issue with chat box fading out while typing
  • Fixed various client related issues with kiosk sound replication
  • Fixed issue with chat log not scrolling down to show entire message
  • Can now scroll chat log
  • Ammo containers now fill ammo as expected
  • Key bindings will now save changes as expected

