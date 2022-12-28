Small Patch v0.2.8

v0.2.8
- Fixed issue where weapon would sometimes double fire
- Fixed issue of player being unable to shoot after rapidly switching to slot 4 and firing
- Fixed issue where clients joining mid-game were able to see “ghost” pots
- Fixed issue with chat box fading out while typing
- Fixed various client related issues with kiosk sound replication
- Fixed issue with chat log not scrolling down to show entire message
- Can now scroll chat log
- Ammo containers now fill ammo as expected
- Key bindings will now save changes as expected
Changed files in this update