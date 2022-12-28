- Charlie can no longer go back to the lava lake after waking up Samovar
- A salmon will no longer hang around after swiming up the river
- Changed the game's subtitle from "Book 1 : Anger" to "Anger"
- Charlie's mailbox sticker now has green eyes.
Asfalia Playtest update for 28 December 2022
Solved Blocking bug and some visuals
Patchnotes via Steam Community
