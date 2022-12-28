 Skip to content

Asfalia Playtest update for 28 December 2022

Solved Blocking bug and some visuals

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Charlie can no longer go back to the lava lake after waking up Samovar
  • A salmon will no longer hang around after swiming up the river
  • Changed the game's subtitle from "Book 1 : Anger" to "Anger"
  • Charlie's mailbox sticker now has green eyes.

