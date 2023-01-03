TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 UPDATE 6.1

PATCH NOTES
TEMPRORARY EVENT : BAZAAR : [ GIVES 2 X MONEY ]
- Added temporary Event: Bazaar
- At the Bazaar you can buy random items for 50 % off the original price
- Will be removed on January 5 , 2023
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
TEMPRORARY EVENT : BAZAAR : [ GIVES 2 X MONEY ]
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update