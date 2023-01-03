 Skip to content

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 update for 3 January 2023

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 UPDATE 6.1

Build 10225290

Patchnotes via Steam Community
PATCH NOTES

TEMPRORARY EVENT : BAZAAR : [ GIVES 2 X MONEY ]

  • Added temporary Event: Bazaar
  • At the Bazaar you can buy random items for 50 % off the original price
  • Will be removed on January 5 , 2023

Changed files in this update

