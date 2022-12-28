 Skip to content

PsiloSybil update for 28 December 2022

Patch notes Beta 0.7.1-c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overworld

  • Changes to world map.
    CliffHanger
  • Correction to an invisible wall.
    Generic
  • The time trial ghost icon is now semitransparent.
  • The scrolling text for the credits after beating Nutmeg has been changed.

Not visible
Further changes to PL.

