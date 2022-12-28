 Skip to content

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 28 December 2022

v0.6.2 - Water breathing

v0.6.2 - Water breathing

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Skill: Water breathing
How to unlock ?

  • Clear map Desert under 20 minutes
    Skill can be upgraded by picking up the Nichirin Sword after killing the boss or picking it up after 15 minutes at a random rate.

