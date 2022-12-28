v1.3.4 (Controller Button mapping support)

v1.3.4
- Support Controller key binding.
- Support fast exploration : Fast forward move during exploration phase.
- Bug Fix/ Bug: Suppress does not work properly
- Bug Fix/ Bug: Some of skills are upgradable even though no effect anymore.
