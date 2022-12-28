 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics update for 28 December 2022

v1.3.4 (Controller Button mapping support)

Share · View all patches · Build 10224826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.3.4

  • Support Controller key binding.
  • Support fast exploration : Fast forward move during exploration phase.
  • Bug Fix/ Bug: Suppress does not work properly
  • Bug Fix/ Bug: Some of skills are upgradable even though no effect anymore.

