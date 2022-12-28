Patch v0.52.02ea - 28 December 2022

- New enemy "Fairy" (Appears in the Enchanted Forest)
- Enemy Fearful Tree loses the ability "Heal" and gains the ability "Area Attack".
- Now game pauses when steam overlay is open
- Steamworks integration
- Added the first 7 Steam achievements
Neko Loop update for 28 December 2022
