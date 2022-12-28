 Skip to content

Neko Loop update for 28 December 2022

Patch v0.52.02ea - 28 December 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10224739

  • New enemy "Fairy" (Appears in the Enchanted Forest)
  • Enemy Fearful Tree loses the ability "Heal" and gains the ability "Area Attack".
  • Now game pauses when steam overlay is open
  • Steamworks integration
  • Added the first 7 Steam achievements

