 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Public Land Hunter Playtest update for 28 December 2022

Bugfixes Dec 28 - 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10224705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where if you were sneaking while in the treestand it would make your weapon disappear
  • Fixed a bug that took you out of the treestand when deer were spooked

Changed files in this update

Depot 2259761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link