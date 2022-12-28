- Fixed a bug where if you were sneaking while in the treestand it would make your weapon disappear
- Fixed a bug that took you out of the treestand when deer were spooked
Public Land Hunter Playtest update for 28 December 2022
Bugfixes Dec 28 - 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
