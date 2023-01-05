Update 1.13 Operation: Livewire - PC Hotfix #1

Hello everyone, and welcome to the release notes for the Operation: Livewire PC Hotfix!

We're dishing out some tasty fixes for issues that we know were affecting many of you, we implore you to explore the menu below.

Rest assured that we are aware of and continue to work on other issues still affecting the game and tweaking that needs to be done to some systems. If anything listed is still affecting you after the update, please contact our support team here.

Resolved issues

Gameplay Improvements

Fixed an exploit allowing players to retain spawn protection after moving or attacking.

Adjusted how spawn protection behaves in Domination. Spawn protection will now be disabled immediately upon performing an action in Domination. Spawn protection’s total timer has been reduced to 20 seconds in Domination.



Crashes & Kicks

Fixed an issue where the server would crash as an objective was destroyed in the Defusal game mode.

Fixed an issue where players were kicked by an Easy Anti-Cheat authentication error.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where the game would attempt to launch in SteamVR resulting in players being stuck on the splash screen.

Fixed an issue where the Rogue Spec Ops Gear Set cosmetics were unavailable after they had already been purchased.

Fixed an issue where the new Gunner weapons' display names were incorrect.

Fixed an issue where the “match searching” window would not display for non-leader party members.

Fixed an issue where the in-game store would be empty for some EGS players.

Fixed an issue where the Operation: Livewire DLC was not divided into individual sets in the in-game store.

FAQ

Sometimes we are asked the similar kinds of questions! You can find the latest information about topics like the Gen 9 editions, cross-play, and more in our FAQ located here.

If you require direct help or would like to report a bug, please open up a ticket with our support team here.