-- Fixed Rune of Healing description.
-- Fixed Card Puppetry Upgrade description.
-- Fixed Heat Strike description.
Hadean Tactics update for 28 December 2022
Patch 0.5.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-- Fixed Rune of Healing description.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Hadean Tactics Windows Depot 1260591
- Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Linux Depot 1260592
- Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Mac Depot 1260593
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update