Burnhouse Lane update for 28 December 2022

Bug Fix #12

Build 10224370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VERSION 1.1.2
  • Fixed some Ruby fight glitches that would trigger slo-mo when shooting Ruby and occasionally she'd follow player after death (!)
  • Fixed a glitch when examining the sheep pen in chapter 3
  • Reworked cat parkour part slightly when cat has to jump on the well, the pile of logs and then on top of the lumberjack shack - it is now slightly easier to that (I noticed it was frustrating to some players)
  • Fixed some text to better match spoken dialogue
  • Added some minor quality of life improvements

