Bug Fix #12
VERSION 1.1.2
- Fixed some Ruby fight glitches that would trigger slo-mo when shooting Ruby and occasionally she'd follow player after death (!)
- Fixed a glitch when examining the sheep pen in chapter 3
- Reworked cat parkour part slightly when cat has to jump on the well, the pile of logs and then on top of the lumberjack shack - it is now slightly easier to that (I noticed it was frustrating to some players)
- Fixed some text to better match spoken dialogue
- Added some minor quality of life improvements
Changed files in this update