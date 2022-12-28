Patch Notes[12.28.2022]

Optimisations
- Adjusted Hongye's default perspective
- Interface optimisations for when riding to Hongye
- Added new prompt for Christmas trees stating tutorial stages must be completed before collection.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where opening and closing SFX for market playing out even when there were no markets built.
- Background music in some instances won't overlap anymore.
- High-grade adviser residences can be destroyed by fire, plague and crime as intended now.（
Changed files in this update