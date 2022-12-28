 Skip to content

Ballads of Hongye update for 28 December 2022

Patch Notes[12.28.2022]

Optimisations

  1. Adjusted Hongye's default perspective
  2. Interface optimisations for when riding to Hongye
  3. Added new prompt for Christmas trees stating tutorial stages must be completed before collection.

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed an issue where opening and closing SFX for market playing out even when there were no markets built.
  2. Background music in some instances won't overlap anymore.
  3. High-grade adviser residences can be destroyed by fire, plague and crime as intended now.（

