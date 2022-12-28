Update Notes 28th of December

[Game]
- Fixed devision by zero if weapon weight is 0 crashing game or rotating player view
[Maps]
Siege of Hue
- Adjusted Navmesh not latest changes
NLF Camp
- Adjusted Navmesh not latest changes
