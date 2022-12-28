 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 28 December 2022

Update Notes 28th of December

Share · View all patches · Build 10224315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Fixed devision by zero if weapon weight is 0 crashing game or rotating player view

[Maps]

Siege of Hue

  • Adjusted Navmesh not latest changes

NLF Camp

  • Adjusted Navmesh not latest changes

Changed files in this update

Military Conflict: Vietnam Depot Linux Depot 1012113
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link