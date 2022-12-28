 Skip to content

原点计划 update for 28 December 2022

Patch Note V0.2.11

Patch Note V0.2.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Stage 5
Added several types of new monsters
Increased brain maximum capacity of most characters to 12
Reduced brain capacity cost in Culture Room
Fixed a bug where game crashed after completing a wave
Fixed several UI errors
Fixed a bug where saved game data got lost

