Added Stage 5
Added several types of new monsters
Increased brain maximum capacity of most characters to 12
Reduced brain capacity cost in Culture Room
Fixed a bug where game crashed after completing a wave
Fixed several UI errors
Fixed a bug where saved game data got lost
原点计划 update for 28 December 2022
Patch Note V0.2.11
Added Stage 5
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update