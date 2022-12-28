Happy New Year to you all! That was quite a year, both personally and also in series development. We have made many fixes and patches, and also added a few great additions like pushing mechanics, illusions, AI heroes, taunts, light sources, just to name a few. Our to-do list is still quite long and we still have many awesome features to implement.

We have also made good progress on the next game in the series with a completely new Ratmen faction. I am also about to upload a new trailer (hopefully you can watch it now). If it all goes well, we should be able to release it in 2023.

That said, I would like to wish you all the best in New Year 2023! Happy gaming!

Take care,

Les & AOF Team