 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Age of Fear 4: The Iron Killer update for 28 December 2022

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

Share · View all patches · Build 10224048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year to you all! That was quite a year, both personally and also in series development. We have made many fixes and patches, and also added a few great additions like pushing mechanics, illusions, AI heroes, taunts, light sources, just to name a few. Our to-do list is still quite long and we still have many awesome features to implement.

We have also made good progress on the next game in the series with a completely new Ratmen faction. I am also about to upload a new trailer (hopefully you can watch it now). If it all goes well, we should be able to release it in 2023.

That said, I would like to wish you all the best in New Year 2023! Happy gaming!

Take care,
Les & AOF Team

Changed files in this update

Age of Fear 4: The Iron Killer Content Depot 431951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link