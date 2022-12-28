 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 28 December 2022

Card Codex Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10223934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added card codex prototype.

  • Added more player character lines for opening treasure chests.

  • Fixed Soul Sorcery granting infinite health by picking up and dropping a book repeatedly. (Reported by Wunarg.)

  • Fixed High Roller being colorless. (Reported by Wunarg.)

  • Fixed Dragon not opening the boss gate on death. (Reported by Wunarg.)

  • Fixed being revived resetting your current and max health to their base values.

  • Fixed Librarian Telekinesis launched characters hitting multiple times when hurtling into a nearby target.

