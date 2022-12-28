-
Added card codex prototype.
-
Added more player character lines for opening treasure chests.
-
Fixed Soul Sorcery granting infinite health by picking up and dropping a book repeatedly. (Reported by Wunarg.)
-
Fixed High Roller being colorless. (Reported by Wunarg.)
-
Fixed Dragon not opening the boss gate on death. (Reported by Wunarg.)
-
Fixed being revived resetting your current and max health to their base values.
-
Fixed Librarian Telekinesis launched characters hitting multiple times when hurtling into a nearby target.
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 28 December 2022
Card Codex Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
