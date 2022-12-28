Major Updates:

Update Details:
- Redone the character combat method, divided the character battle into two parts on the ground and air, and simplified the operation. Added jumping and running, and added air melee attacks to unleash multiple swords to attack monsters.
- Redone the monster AI, now the monster is smarter.
- Added button customization settings (free setting in the backpack interface and tower after the beginner's tutorial).
- Optimized the problem that the UI text display is not clear and the drug icon is not highly distinguishable.
- Reworked some of the special effects to make the scene look cleaner.
- Changed the way monsters are captured and the monster book is displayed.
- Changed the number and types of monsters in the tower.
- The character ranks to train Qi to the Yuan baby. Added character attributes, weakened monster attributes, and made characters more engaged.
- Some elixirs have the effect of increasing the value by more than 100%, and now the increased attributes of this elixir will not disappear and will become the character's second blood bar (spiritual power bar).
- Added a crosshairs to the characters, now you only need to aim at the monster beast to see the other party's level quality, you don't need to look closer.
- Added five new monsters.
- Modified the monster drop price, now the monster drop price will be linked to its level.
- After the demon collection device is interrupted, it will not lose the whole and will only lose some use time.
- The released pet can be recycled as long as there are no other monsters locking it (aim at it and press the corresponding key).
- The released pets will share the experience with the player within a certain range.
- The monster's injury multiplier is adjusted to be fixed at birth and cannot be increased the day after tomorrow.
(Due to large changes, the values have been redone, the previous save has been disabled, and the current version of the archive is stable.) ）
