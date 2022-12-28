 Skip to content

Food Factory update for 28 December 2022

Bug fixes, PL translation 1.18

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added pillars to Wall build list in Builds Menu
  • Added polish translation in gameplay options - more translations will be added in the future
  • Collisions correction on export boxes
  • Trucks are more stable
  • Trees should fit now fully under Items Collectors

