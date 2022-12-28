- Added pillars to Wall build list in Builds Menu
- Added polish translation in gameplay options - more translations will be added in the future
- Collisions correction on export boxes
- Trucks are more stable
- Trees should fit now fully under Items Collectors
Food Factory update for 28 December 2022
Bug fixes, PL translation 1.18
