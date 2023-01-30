🔧 XIII Patchnote 🔧

Hello Agents,
A new update is available for XIII. Here is what it brings:
General
- Added Russian and Polish localizations
- DLC content now available for owners on Gen8
- Unlocking the endgame achievement in Very Hard difficulty now unlocks all endgame achievements
Audio
- Fixed audio desync with sub
- Missing music audio in several parts of the game
- Higher default balance for music
- Fixed sound effects balance option
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue allowing players to see through walls
Options
-
Fixed Aim assist issue
-
Fixed key rebinding issue
-
Fixed popup closes option menus
-
General bugfix and improvements
