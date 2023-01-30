 Skip to content

XIII update for 30 January 2023

🔧 XIII Patchnote 🔧

Build 10223696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Agents,

A new update is available for XIII. Here is what it brings:

General

  • Added Russian and Polish localizations
  • DLC content now available for owners on Gen8
  • Unlocking the endgame achievement in Very Hard difficulty now unlocks all endgame achievements

Audio

  • Fixed audio desync with sub
  • Missing music audio in several parts of the game
  • Higher default balance for music
  • Fixed sound effects balance option

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue allowing players to see through walls

Options

  • Fixed Aim assist issue

  • Fixed key rebinding issue

  • Fixed popup closes option menus

  • General bugfix and improvements

