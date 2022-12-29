 Skip to content

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 29 December 2022

[Patch Note] Update on December 29

[Additional content]

  • Change the movement direction to appear only in some situations
  • Expand save Slot from 3 to 10
  • Reduced the amount of Essence needed to learn some weapon skills

