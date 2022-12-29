[Patch Note] Update on December 29

[Additional content]
- Change the movement direction to appear only in some situations
- Expand save Slot from 3 to 10
- Reduced the amount of Essence needed to learn some weapon skills
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
[Additional content]
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update