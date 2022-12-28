Early Access 1.0.5 Patch Notes



Hello everyone,

We are glad to release patch 1.0.5. Below are the new, updated contents, as well as some critical bug fixes:

New content:

New evolved weapons: Protector Shield E1, Protector Shield E2, Spectral Dagger E1, Storm Amulet E2.

2 new traps as environment hazards for level 3.

Updated content:

Shrines are now spawned in level 3 with their new models that fit level 3 better.

The boss at minute 15 will drop a good chest instead of a relic.

Add a confirmation box when players click on the Exit button.

Bug fixes:

Fix the issue where players press Space right when leveled up which causes unwanted rewards.

Fix an error with level 3 which allows players to walk out of the map, hopefully, that would fix the problem of the boss getting pushed out of the map as well.

Thank you very much for your patience and your continued support as our team keeps on working to improve the game! If there is any issue, please let us know through forums or Discord!

Best,

AMG team