Small hotfix!

Difficulty changes (Enemy HP)

Easy is 75% instead of 90%

Normal 100% from 110%

Hard 125% from 130%

Very Hard 150% (unchanged)

Challenge 175% from 170%

Level 7 difficulty slightly lowered

Added pop up button for unused skill points(which you get after level 6)

Added small info in options(graphic) how to configure game if you have low fps (laggy game)