Changed planet population per planet level in long run mode (made harder).
Potentially fixed bug of wrong resource tooltip in the orders window.
Fixed bug of planetary teleports not transporting liquid to planet without a tank attached to pipes.
Fixed bug of incorrect ancient faction aggression settings applied on game start.
Final Upgrade update for 28 December 2022
1.0.0.23
Changed planet population per planet level in long run mode (made harder).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update