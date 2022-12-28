 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 28 December 2022

1.0.0.23

Share · View all patches · Build 10223342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed planet population per planet level in long run mode (made harder).
Potentially fixed bug of wrong resource tooltip in the orders window.
Fixed bug of planetary teleports not transporting liquid to planet without a tank attached to pipes.
Fixed bug of incorrect ancient faction aggression settings applied on game start.

Changed files in this update

Experimental2 Depot 919265
  • Loading history…
