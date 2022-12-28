 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 28 December 2022

More image gen options

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Stable Horde free image generation option
  • Added ability to use NovelAI image gen if you have a NovelAI Opus Subscription (make sure "isOpusAccount" is checked and you have input your novelAI key. Compatible even if you've switched text gen modes and the novelAI text gen UI disappeared).

