Magneta Box update for 28 December 2022

Update 2.6

28 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update fixing a few things.
Thanks to Na for finding that 6-2 and 0-8 were impossible and proposing a solution.

  • Reworked 6-1 to make it more interesting.
  • Added a move to the box in 6-2 to make it possible
  • Added a power box to 0-8 to make it possible
  • Added Na to the credits under Extra Thanks
  • World 0 level tint now displays as it was not showing before
  • ? levels and World 8 now have the correct wall tint color
  • 1-? now displays the correct UI element

