CulixCupric's Temeritus: Dark Scion update for 28 December 2022

1st Steam Review Patch: Added Faction Ally/Enemy Unit base highlights, and more.

28 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1st Steam Review Patch: Added Faction Ally/Enemy Unit base highlights, and an addition world map location to the starting cave, in addition to it already being in some bookcases.

