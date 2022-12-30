 Skip to content

天命奇御：歸途 Fate Seeker: Journey update for 30 December 2022

2022.12.30更新公告 (版本1.0.17)

Build 10222879

Patchnotes via Steam Community
更新内容：
  • 修正部分地图可能陷落问题。
  • 优化Steam Deck影片无法正常播放问题。
  • 优化特殊配置下分辨率无法正常设定问题。
加入我们：
官方Q群：
  • 《天命奇御：归途》官方1群：721141794
  • 《天命奇御》系列官方1群：775653305

如有任何游戏疑问与建议，欢迎洽询凤凰客服QQ：4000722815 ，《甲山林娱乐》感谢您的支持，提供更优质的游戏与服务，为您留下美好的游戏回忆是我们不变的初衷。

