2022.12.30更新公告 (版本1.0.17)

更新内容：
- 修正部分地图可能陷落问题。
- 优化Steam Deck影片无法正常播放问题。
- 优化特殊配置下分辨率无法正常设定问题。
加入我们：
官方Q群：
- 《天命奇御：归途》官方1群：721141794
- 《天命奇御》系列官方1群：775653305
如有任何游戏疑问与建议，欢迎洽询凤凰客服QQ：4000722815 ，《甲山林娱乐》感谢您的支持，提供更优质的游戏与服务，为您留下美好的游戏回忆是我们不变的初衷。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update