Your Chronicle update for 28 December 2022

[ ver2.1.2 ] Bug fix!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [ Fix ] Envy cost
  • [ Fix ] Cook function
  • [ Fix ] Tooltip of Additional Effect of Equipment
  • [ Fix ] Function to change name of Party Template
  • [ Fix ] Soup Kitchen bug
  • [ Fix ] Rat's passive skill
  • [ Fix ] Order of allies on Main screen
  • [ Modify ] Layout of the tooltip of Party Template
  • [ Modify ] Enable queue's moving state without contents in the queue.
    (Though Dungeon/Loop Queue doesn't work as SLOTH even if it's turned on)
  • [ Modify ] Reset dungeon when party or sloth is modified.

