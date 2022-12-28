- [ Fix ] Envy cost
- [ Fix ] Cook function
- [ Fix ] Tooltip of Additional Effect of Equipment
- [ Fix ] Function to change name of Party Template
- [ Fix ] Soup Kitchen bug
- [ Fix ] Rat's passive skill
- [ Fix ] Order of allies on Main screen
- [ Modify ] Layout of the tooltip of Party Template
- [ Modify ] Enable queue's moving state without contents in the queue.
(Though Dungeon/Loop Queue doesn't work as SLOTH even if it's turned on)
- [ Modify ] Reset dungeon when party or sloth is modified.
Your Chronicle update for 28 December 2022
[ ver2.1.2 ] Bug fix!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Your Chronicle Windows Depot 1546321
- Loading history…
Your Chronicle Mac Depot 1546322
- Loading history…
Your Chronicle Linux Depot 1546323
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update