Update 1.0.7702

Bug Fixes
- Fixed [Elementalist] card that was leaving a card at hand when used after using a card.
- Fixed [Iron Plate] card that was healing [Defensive Wall].
- Fixed [Bountry Hunt] card that was square multypling when used more than 2 times.
- Fixed [Carpenter] advisor to add [Expansion] in the card bag, not to the hands.
- Fixed the leaders' ability text not changing when the leader's gender changed in the Nightmare Mode.
- Fixed [Gatekeeper] card that was not affected by [March] card.
- Fixed [Gatekeeper] card that was not affected by [March] card.
- Fixed female Navigator's ability which was bugging when used right after the re-draw.
- Fixed [Counter] to not make error when saved while the card is still affecting.
- Fixed translation errors.
Changed files in this update