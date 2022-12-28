 Skip to content

Ratropolis update for 28 December 2022

Update 1.0.7702

Share · View all patches · Build 10222722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed [Elementalist] card that was leaving a card at hand when used after using a card.
  • Fixed [Iron Plate] card that was healing [Defensive Wall].
  • Fixed [Bountry Hunt] card that was square multypling when used more than 2 times.
  • Fixed [Carpenter] advisor to add [Expansion] in the card bag, not to the hands.
  • Fixed the leaders' ability text not changing when the leader's gender changed in the Nightmare Mode.
  • Fixed [Gatekeeper] card that was not affected by [March] card.
  • Fixed female Navigator's ability which was bugging when used right after the re-draw.
  • Fixed [Counter] to not make error when saved while the card is still affecting.
  • Fixed translation errors.

