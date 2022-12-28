Pwnk V0.19.1 is released!

New Game:
Pwnk Brand
- Can you name the brand by the image? These images were generated by AI.
Improvements:
- Pwnk Defense gameplay overhaul! The game goal is unchanged, you still need to destroy the other team's base while protecting your own. However, we added 4 major changes to the game.
- Each unit has its own AI and pathfinding. so the gameplay is more exciting and unpredictable!
- New energy system! Each troop card now has an energy cost instead of gold cost (blue icon, shown in the top right corner). You can view the energy count in the players list. Every round, you will get an increasing amount of energy and unused energy will transfer to the next round. This will add more strategy depth to the game.
- During the battle, if you have unused energy, you will still be able to deploy more troops!
- Streamers can use drag and drop to deploy troops!
Quiz games improved answer reveal icons
Added more fun UGC questions for Pwnk Animal, Pwnk Mandela, Pwnk Loot, Pwnk Product, Pwnk 90s, Pwnk Actor and Pwnk Food
UGC questions will be prioritized based on how recent they were uploaded.
Other updates:
Streamer Versus version of Pwnk defense is currently closed and undergoing gameplay overhaul, it will be reopened after the overhaul.
