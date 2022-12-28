 Skip to content

Star Survivor update for 28 December 2022

Patch Notes 12/27/22

Patch Notes 12/27/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added version number
  • Fixed hex that did not initialize because they were hidden
  • Hatchery queen now spawns hatcheries
  • Increased projectile life for particle collider and ion disk
  • Fixed issue where level victory was triggered even if the experience was greater than the level-up requirement
  • Fixed issue where split bullets were happening on death instead of on hit
  • Fixed issue where orbital mines size did not work as intended
  • Fixed issue where ion fence damage was not applied correctly
  • Fixed issue where mining station blocked atomic beam
  • Fixed issue where players could get free upgrades in the deck builder by copying upgraded cards
  • Fixed issue where shield did not apply to central shield

