- Added version number
- Fixed hex that did not initialize because they were hidden
- Hatchery queen now spawns hatcheries
- Increased projectile life for particle collider and ion disk
- Fixed issue where level victory was triggered even if the experience was greater than the level-up requirement
- Fixed issue where split bullets were happening on death instead of on hit
- Fixed issue where orbital mines size did not work as intended
- Fixed issue where ion fence damage was not applied correctly
- Fixed issue where mining station blocked atomic beam
- Fixed issue where players could get free upgrades in the deck builder by copying upgraded cards
- Fixed issue where shield did not apply to central shield
Star Survivor update for 28 December 2022
Patch Notes 12/27/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
