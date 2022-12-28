A new update is available! The following issues were fixed:
- "Hero Rank 1 achieved" message goes to everyone in the room
- Player inventory does not update properly
- PVP goes black after starting a match
- Stabbing your own items and letting go could freak out the player character
- Friend list sorts by offline first
- Dialogue-related error on server
- Head equipment doesn't spawn/despawn properly
- Can equip two things to the same slot
- The private room you get sent to after talking to the guild leader is not actually private
- Lip sync isn't working
- Villager Requests wouldn't spawn correctly
Other changes:
- Increased drop rate of Iron Ore a bit
- Moved shoulder slots back a bit when climbing
Changed files in this update