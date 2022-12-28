 Skip to content

Quest Together update for 28 December 2022

A new update is available! The following issues were fixed:

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • "Hero Rank 1 achieved" message goes to everyone in the room
  • Player inventory does not update properly
  • PVP goes black after starting a match
  • Stabbing your own items and letting go could freak out the player character
  • Friend list sorts by offline first
  • Dialogue-related error on server
  • Head equipment doesn't spawn/despawn properly
  • Can equip two things to the same slot
  • The private room you get sent to after talking to the guild leader is not actually private
  • Lip sync isn't working
  • Villager Requests wouldn't spawn correctly

Other changes:

  • Increased drop rate of Iron Ore a bit
  • Moved shoulder slots back a bit when climbing

