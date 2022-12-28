2022年12月28日服务器维护公告

尊敬的上仙们：
我们将对全区进行停机维护，届时您将无法登陆游戏，维护时间根据实际情况可能会提前或者延后，对您造成的不便，敬请谅解。
维护时间：2022年12月28日10:00-12:00
维护范围：全区
更新内容：
1.12月28日—1月3日开放“寻仙护符惊天动、幸运装扮半价售”活动。
2.12月28日—1月3日限时出售“元旦齐乐锦盒”。
