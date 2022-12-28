 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 28 December 2022

Update Notes 28th of December

Update Notes 28th of December

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Added new sway system for weapons
  • Fixed loosing all experience warning appeared when player is in intermission
  • Gas mask is no longer auto switched to after throwing grenades/running out of ammo
  • Infinite reserve ammo is now enabled in Gun Game. Reloading is still necessary
  • Removed Kar98k from Gun Game rotation, and added scoped variant of CAR15 and StG-44 into rotation
  • Fixed rocket launchers not being removed in Gun Game after advancing weapons
  • Fixed health regenerating while burning

[Server]

  • If voters are less than 5 then everyone have to vote in order it to pass
  • Restrictions are reverted at the beginning of next match

[Client]

  • Fixed selecting different team multiple times in loadout selection didnt update player model
  • Rank data is now sent to Steam Leaderboards
  • Server browser can now show bots separately
  • Deathmatch is not ticked now by default in workshop menu if map doesnt have deathmatch spawns
  • Fixed player count in server browser was incorrect if there were bots on server
  • Added experimental 64-bit Windows client/server/tools
  • Changed default voice codec from Celt to Speex (for 64-bit support)
  • Infinity symbol is now displayed instead of ammo counter when infinite ammo is enabled
  • Fixed certain hats floating in mid air when player died
  • Fixed missing localization for getting kicked from session

[Misc]

  • Fixed js error in server browser after pressing refresh multiple times
  • Fixed sometimes classes without free slots were not greyed out in loadout selection
  • Fixed server count was resetting to 0 after switching tabs

[Customization]

  • Corrected ERDL Highland camo
  • Added ERDL Lowland camo
  • Corrected Tiger Stripe camo

[Weapons]

  • Corrected AK-47, Type 56-1 and TUL-1 models
  • Reduced shake scale on all equipment by 30-50%
  • HDM pistol now has 10 bullets in magazine and deals less damage
  • PPS-43 fixed wrong world model position, updated world model texture and sounds
  • Carl Gustav M/45 updated world models texture and sounds
  • M870 increased spread slightly and decreased damage slightly
  • Fusil Robust increased spread slightly and decreased damage slightly

[Maps]

Siege of Hue

  • Adjusted minimap to latest changes
  • Please note: Navmesh was not latest changes

NLF Camp

  • Increased spawn area to avoid spawn killing
  • Added extra cars near to spawns for additional cover
  • Adjusted minimap to latest changes
  • Please note: Navmesh was not latest changes

[Tools]

  • Hammer++: Fixed vertex editing displacements reverting them to power of 4
  • Hammer++: Fixed crash if box selecting and pressing escape in vertex edit

