 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voor de kroon update for 28 December 2022

Patch Notes 28 December 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10222267 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a big update! A more detailed post is coming soon detailing all the changes.

  • Implement new realistic fighting for player on foot
  • Implement two handed stance for player on foot - Access by pressing draw secondary
  • Add temporary graphics to settlements
  • Implement alternate player horse movement scheme - Move with keyboard, look with mouse
  • Only transfer units to connected sectors or through friendly territory
  • Implement new max flags option: give all knights flags like in the trailer. - WARNING: CPU intensive
  • Fix player formations not charging when giving direct order
  • Implement random chance of AI doing a skirmishing phase when they have enough archers
  • Implement Player movement becoming sloppy when health is low. The lower your health, the more your character will slouch.
  • Fix player formations not charging when giving direct order
  • Increase fanatic infantry health
  • Fix formation status not showing breaking formations correctly
  • Melee infantry increase formation spacing when fighting
  • Increase target distance when specific moving formation
  • Give accurate helmet to Willem II
  • Lower Order camera
  • Fix clipping helmet on mounted player
  • Improve AI Infantry formation charge behavior
  • Set new camera position for player on foot
  • Slow down game when giving orders
  • Boost archer morale
  • Add camera swing to melee attacks
  • Add Camera swing while executing
  • zoom in camera while executing
  • Fix correct keybindings to order cards
  • change keybinding name for 'order wheel' to 'formation status'
  • Add new order controls to gamepad scheme
  • Port New controls to gamepad >> left stick movement >> right stick look
  • Give nearby snow a more detailed texture
  • Fix enemy lord walk speed
  • Improve reigns location in hand
  • Increase Frisian infantry base morale
  • Slightly lower trebuchet aim
  • Archers aim directly at enemies when they have a clear fire angle
  • Fix some AI formations staying idle
  • Add on screen controls to formation interface
  • Fix custom lord staying selected when selecting other lord for quick battle
  • Slightly increase AI pike hold distance

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link