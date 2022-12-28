Patch Notes 28 December 2022

This is a big update! A more detailed post is coming soon detailing all the changes.
- Implement new realistic fighting for player on foot
- Implement two handed stance for player on foot - Access by pressing draw secondary
- Add temporary graphics to settlements
- Implement alternate player horse movement scheme - Move with keyboard, look with mouse
- Only transfer units to connected sectors or through friendly territory
- Implement new max flags option: give all knights flags like in the trailer. - WARNING: CPU intensive
- Fix player formations not charging when giving direct order
- Implement random chance of AI doing a skirmishing phase when they have enough archers
- Implement Player movement becoming sloppy when health is low. The lower your health, the more your character will slouch.
- Increase fanatic infantry health
- Fix formation status not showing breaking formations correctly
- Melee infantry increase formation spacing when fighting
- Increase target distance when specific moving formation
- Give accurate helmet to Willem II
- Lower Order camera
- Fix clipping helmet on mounted player
- Improve AI Infantry formation charge behavior
- Set new camera position for player on foot
- Slow down game when giving orders
- Boost archer morale
- Add camera swing to melee attacks
- Add Camera swing while executing
- zoom in camera while executing
- Fix correct keybindings to order cards
- change keybinding name for 'order wheel' to 'formation status'
- Add new order controls to gamepad scheme
- Port New controls to gamepad >> left stick movement >> right stick look
- Give nearby snow a more detailed texture
- Fix enemy lord walk speed
- Improve reigns location in hand
- Increase Frisian infantry base morale
- Slightly lower trebuchet aim
- Archers aim directly at enemies when they have a clear fire angle
- Fix some AI formations staying idle
- Add on screen controls to formation interface
- Fix custom lord staying selected when selecting other lord for quick battle
- Slightly increase AI pike hold distance
