1.0.1 Release: Smartening up the AI!

The AI had a couple obvious weaknesses in its gameplay, which this release fixes... along with a couple more minor things:
- AI will now consider its opponent's board, when attempting to solve the puzzle
- AI no longer gets stuck revealing letter tiles when it'd rather be doing something else
- Fixed a bug in puzzle generation which would rarely place unrelated words next to each other, giving the impression they formed a phrase
- Fixed a typo in two of the game's puzzles
- The game's version number is now displayed on the title screen
Changed files in this update