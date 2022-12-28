 Skip to content

Word x Word update for 28 December 2022

1.0.1 Release: Smartening up the AI!

Word x Word update for 28 December 2022

The AI had a couple obvious weaknesses in its gameplay, which this release fixes... along with a couple more minor things:

  • AI will now consider its opponent's board, when attempting to solve the puzzle
  • AI no longer gets stuck revealing letter tiles when it'd rather be doing something else
  • Fixed a bug in puzzle generation which would rarely place unrelated words next to each other, giving the impression they formed a phrase
  • Fixed a typo in two of the game's puzzles
  • The game's version number is now displayed on the title screen

