- Audio sources are no longer using a buggy spatializing plugin.
- Saves no longer give up loading when running into an exception. This can cause save corruption, but I think this is better than half-loading. (For example, Farm plots not spawning...)
- Fixed bug where the Multiplayer lobby would delete old rooms even if they were still active.
- Locale preference loading is now entirely handled by Unity and hopefully this should fix some bugs relating to languages failing to load or loading the wrong language.
KoboldKare update for 28 December 2022
Patch 468_46EDC85C
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Content x86 Depot 1102932
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update