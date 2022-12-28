 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KoboldKare update for 28 December 2022

Patch 468_46EDC85C

Share · View all patches · Build 10222004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Audio sources are no longer using a buggy spatializing plugin.
  • Saves no longer give up loading when running into an exception. This can cause save corruption, but I think this is better than half-loading. (For example, Farm plots not spawning...)
  • Fixed bug where the Multiplayer lobby would delete old rooms even if they were still active.
  • Locale preference loading is now entirely handled by Unity and hopefully this should fix some bugs relating to languages failing to load or loading the wrong language.

Changed files in this update

KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
  • Loading history…
KoboldKare Content x86 Depot 1102932
  • Loading history…
KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
  • Loading history…
KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link