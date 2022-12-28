 Skip to content

Jettatura update for 28 December 2022

v1.0.15 & v1.0.16 Update Notes

Build 10221969

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For this year-end update, a handful of small gameplay-oriented tweaks, most (except one) trending in the direction of slightly increased difficulty and/or vexation.

Changes

  • Slightly improved attributes & damage for monsters who otherwise tend to be pushovers.
  • Slightly increased probabilities of some monsters to have more buddies join 'em in a fight.
  • A few dungeon areas are slightly more irksome to traipse through.
  • Attribute increases are slightly more likely to occur on a Level-Up.
  • Removed COWARD keyword from certain types of monsters who oughtn't flee from battle.

