v1.0.15 & v1.0.16 Update Notes

For this year-end update, a handful of small gameplay-oriented tweaks, most (except one) trending in the direction of slightly increased difficulty and/or vexation.
Changes
- Slightly improved attributes & damage for monsters who otherwise tend to be pushovers.
- Slightly increased probabilities of some monsters to have more buddies join 'em in a fight.
- A few dungeon areas are slightly more irksome to traipse through.
- Attribute increases are slightly more likely to occur on a Level-Up.
- Removed COWARD keyword from certain types of monsters who oughtn't flee from battle.
Changed files in this update