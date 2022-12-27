 Skip to content

Bite Nite Playtest update for 27 December 2022

Play test version 1.3

Build 10221845 · Last edited by Wendy

Broke up tutorial into sections. Can now restart current section.
Added text for when someone disconnects.
Bug fixes.

