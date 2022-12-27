Patch 1.1.6

Major
- Re-enabled and fixed previous multiplayer functionality in Town
Minor
- Fixed Tornado seeker that wasn't seeking correctly
- Fixed the visual bug with end-stage loot in the first item slot
- Fixed issues when entering the Golem's Lair
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update