Nordicandia update for 27 December 2022

Patch 1.1.6

Major

  • Re-enabled and fixed previous multiplayer functionality in Town

Minor

  • Fixed Tornado seeker that wasn't seeking correctly
  • Fixed the visual bug with end-stage loot in the first item slot
  • Fixed issues when entering the Golem's Lair

