New Client Build 1.0.9

This update is required to play.
Updates and changes
- Added a new Popup UI to show some notifications (game updates, sales, ect)
- Lowered the size of the 'Exit' button because some users were accidentally clicking on it when they didn't mean to.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue when swapping decks after discarding changes (Thanks to GrinReaper for discovering this one!)
- Updated how units acquire targets on the server so hopefully the double attacking bug is fixed. If you see that please let me know!
Changed files in this update