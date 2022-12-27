 Skip to content

Deck Defenders update for 27 December 2022

New Client Build 1.0.9

Build 10221798

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is required to play.

Updates and changes

  • Added a new Popup UI to show some notifications (game updates, sales, ect)
  • Lowered the size of the 'Exit' button because some users were accidentally clicking on it when they didn't mean to.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue when swapping decks after discarding changes (Thanks to GrinReaper for discovering this one!)
  • Updated how units acquire targets on the server so hopefully the double attacking bug is fixed. If you see that please let me know!

