Codename Prodigy update for 27 December 2022

FULL RELEASE IS HERE!!

27 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Training

  • Player can now enable and disable damage from the ground (Hazardous Ground) from either the Player or Dummy or Both

Tutorial

  • Fixed Basic Defense Tutorial Details
  • Mixed Mae's Tutorial with Basic Offense
  • Added Kylian's Tutorial

Characters

Phoebe

  • Decreased Knockback of Dash Attack

Juliana

  • Decreased slipperyness

Dembe

  • Tweaked Jump Cancel after Dash Attack
  • Fixed Particle Effects

Stages

  • Street Brawlout
  • Fixed Spawn Positions

Music

  • Music for 3GGs Training Facility "Make It Count"

Changed files in this update

