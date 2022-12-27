FULL RELEASE IS HERE!!

Training
- Player can now enable and disable damage from the ground (Hazardous Ground) from either the Player or Dummy or Both
Tutorial
- Fixed Basic Defense Tutorial Details
- Mixed Mae's Tutorial with Basic Offense
- Added Kylian's Tutorial
Characters
Phoebe
- Decreased Knockback of Dash Attack
Juliana
- Decreased slipperyness
Dembe
- Tweaked Jump Cancel after Dash Attack
- Fixed Particle Effects
Stages
- Street Brawlout
- Fixed Spawn Positions
Music
- Music for 3GGs Training Facility "Make It Count"
Changed files in this update