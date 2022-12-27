 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Gaming Club update for 27 December 2022

v1.06 Map & Portuguese & Bug fixes & List of upcoming updates

Share · View all patches · Build 10221658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update list

Added map
Added Portuguese
Bug sloppy car fixed
Bug wires bug

Upcoming updates

Petrol can
Spawn trash with random items in landfills
New graphics card
Country house
Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1862692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link