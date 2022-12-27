 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Planet Breakout 2 update for 27 December 2022

Version 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10221577 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Created new main game UI
  • Added new highscore Menu prompt
  • Added new launch Menu prompt
  • Renamed "Campaign" to "Mission"
  • Fixed potential issues with text wrapping
  • Fixed icon not showing

Changed files in this update

Depot 2192731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link