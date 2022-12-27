- Created new main game UI
- Added new highscore Menu prompt
- Added new launch Menu prompt
- Renamed "Campaign" to "Mission"
- Fixed potential issues with text wrapping
- Fixed icon not showing
Planet Breakout 2 update for 27 December 2022
Version 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
