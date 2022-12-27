 Skip to content

Outbreak 2030 update for 27 December 2022

Christmas Update is here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merry Christmas Everyone!

Update 0.4 provides some various bug fixes and improvements to the game, such as:

  • Rebalanced ammo boxes in all maps
  • Rebalanced zombies and A.I. count
  • Fixed an issue related to "select chapter menu "
  • Fixed an issue related to Spawn zombie in first cinematic
  • Big zombies now instantly explode after being killed
  • General enemy improvements (Smarter)
  • Companion improvements
  • Added Christmas event until 5th of Jan
  • More bug fixes
Thank you for your support! Happy gaming

Website: https://breakdownstudio.net/
Discord: https://discord.gg/Y78a4jNR

Changed files in this update

Depot 2224331
