Christmas Update is here!

Merry Christmas Everyone!
Update 0.4 provides some various bug fixes and improvements to the game, such as:
- Rebalanced ammo boxes in all maps
- Rebalanced zombies and A.I. count
- Fixed an issue related to "select chapter menu "
- Fixed an issue related to Spawn zombie in first cinematic
- Big zombies now instantly explode after being killed
- General enemy improvements (Smarter)
- Companion improvements
- Added Christmas event until 5th of Jan
- More bug fixes
Thank you for your support! Happy gaming
Website: https://breakdownstudio.net/
Discord: https://discord.gg/Y78a4jNR
