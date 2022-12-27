 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stream Racer update for 27 December 2022

2.0.3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10221482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Added welcome screen to Track Builder.
  • Added Japanese font support.
  • Added home button to pre-game screen.
  • Added track creator to pre-game screen.

This is a forced update because we had to change some API endpoints.

Changed files in this update

Stream Racer Content Depot 1333411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link