Update #14 Hot-Fix

v0.81.2 Release Notes

Thank you for your bug reports everyone!

Fixed bug where the Sandpit arena encounter would soft lock after the player recruits the arena champion gladiator to join them in the fight against the marauder. (Thanks nkMEGA, TheMaliciousLorax, Carnyveil and 翼)

Fixed bug where Fairy Kiss event would throw an exception when wishing for your choice of a new card. (Thanks PorkDiesel, Fantast90, tomylee001001, 树上有猢狲, Rogo, Batty512, and Oranger).

Performance Improvement: Made an adjustment to our armature animation system to help improve performance.

Fixed bug where the Hellhound puppy could appear as an enemy in the forest and then lock up the game. Puppies should never be your enemy. (Thanks Kuza)

Fixed bug where defeating a Cat of Nine or Hellhound Puppy as the last unit in the battle would lock up the game by throwing the victory screen and then dropping the revived unit. (Thanks Kuza)

Fixed bug where "No Usable Cards" found prompt triggered when searching weapon racks in Battle Mode. All searched objects in Battle Mode should always provide a card. This fix should also fix similar issue where searching armor/weapon racks in adventure mode could also return the "No Usable Cards" prompt.

Multiplayer Prerelease

And a friendly reminder that we've kicked off our multiplayer prerelease testing. Please review and fill out this form if you're interested in participating: https://forms.gle/8Hny22x1nNTY1iZ36 and I'll get you added to our test group ASAP.